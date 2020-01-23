Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2,645.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $2,314,390.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 31,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.