Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 10,668 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,668 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.42. 475,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,112. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

