Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after buying an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $8,988,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hawaiian by 738.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 194,711 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.