HC Wainwright Lowers Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Price Target to $20.00

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 21,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,178. The company has a market cap of $346.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.40. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 57,954 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 760,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 249,158 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $479,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after buying an additional 967,881 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

