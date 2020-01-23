Head-To-Head Review: VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) vs. IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) and IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get VALEO/S alerts:

VALEO/S has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

0.2% of VALEO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VALEO/S and IOCHPE MAXION S/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VALEO/S 7 0 1 0 1.25 IOCHPE MAXION S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

VALEO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. IOCHPE MAXION S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. VALEO/S pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IOCHPE MAXION S/S pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VALEO/S and IOCHPE MAXION S/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VALEO/S $22.47 billion 0.36 $644.83 million $1.48 11.36 IOCHPE MAXION S/S $2.65 billion 0.33 $55.08 million $0.12 16.25

VALEO/S has higher revenue and earnings than IOCHPE MAXION S/S. VALEO/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IOCHPE MAXION S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VALEO/S and IOCHPE MAXION S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VALEO/S N/A N/A N/A IOCHPE MAXION S/S 3.68% 8.65% 3.06%

Summary

VALEO/S beats IOCHPE MAXION S/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also manufactures powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for the electric cars; products that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers and the independent aftermarket; replacement parts and accessories for passenger cars and commercial vehicles; air conditioning systems for buses; cabin 3D image processing software; hydraulic actuators; and torque converters. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings and freight cars. Iochpe-Maxion S.A. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.