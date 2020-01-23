HempCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $193.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 116.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $369,645.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 254,583,349 coins and its circulating supply is 254,448,199 coins.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

