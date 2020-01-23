Herbalife Nutrition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,503 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,645% compared to the typical daily volume of 258 put options.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

