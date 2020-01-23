Herbalife Nutrition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,503 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,645% compared to the typical daily volume of 258 put options.
Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
