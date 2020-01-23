Hi Mutual Society Hits One Day Trading Volume of $235.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $3.62 million and $235.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.13 or 0.05641700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00127825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.