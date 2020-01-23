Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $203.48

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $203.48 and traded as low as $184.67. Highland Gold Mining shares last traded at $191.90, with a volume of 1,334,870 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $698.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Highland Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

