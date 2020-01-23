Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.63

Hino Motors Ltd (OTCMKTS:HINOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.63 and last traded at $105.63, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.

HINOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hino Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hino Motors from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hino Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hino Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hino Motors Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

