Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $24.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

HEP traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,209. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $31.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 45.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.