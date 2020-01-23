Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

HOMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.96 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,075,572.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

