Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

