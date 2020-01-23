Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given New $46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.57.

HZNP stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 1,857,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,127. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,019,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,839.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,598. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 1,589,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after buying an additional 1,042,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,911,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 329,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 318,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

