Horizon Therapeutics PLC to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZNP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $331,159.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,335.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

