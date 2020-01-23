Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.04. 64,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,988. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

