Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 205,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.