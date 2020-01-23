Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.75. The company had a trading volume of 91,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

