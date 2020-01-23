Howland Capital Management LLC Has $15.81 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,584 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.99. 68,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,267. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 35.16 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

