Howland Capital Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,922. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

