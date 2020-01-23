Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 12,109 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 870,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,007. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

