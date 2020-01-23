HSBC Begins Coverage on Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Research analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.