Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 581,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,854,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

