HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

NASDAQ HCM traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 2,161,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

