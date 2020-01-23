Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.40

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.40 and last traded at C$26.40, with a volume of 19796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion and a PE ratio of -115.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.49.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydro One Ltd will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.23%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

