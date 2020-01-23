IBM (NYSE:IBM) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.18

Media coverage about IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a coverage optimism score of 1.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.87. 5,654,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,433. IBM has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

