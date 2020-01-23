IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.89 on Thursday. IBM has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.24.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 4.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in IBM by 18.0% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IBM by 130.9% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in IBM by 8.1% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in IBM by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

