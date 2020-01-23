Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ideagen from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

LON IDEA traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 188 ($2.47). 103,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,247. The company has a market capitalization of $427.09 million and a P/E ratio of 313.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 200.04 ($2.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Barney Kent sold 170,000 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total value of £255,000 ($335,438.04). Also, insider Alan Carroll sold 11,566 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.21), for a total value of £19,430.88 ($25,560.22).

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

