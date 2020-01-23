Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.75. Ideal Power shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 22,386 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Lon E. Bell purchased 201,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $500,746.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

