IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0014

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $8,729.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Gate.io, Bittrex and LBank. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.05397272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011734 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Cashierest, CoinTiger, DDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Allbit, Upbit, Bittrex, LBank, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.