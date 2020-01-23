ImExHS (ASX:IME) Trading Down 12.2%

Shares of ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) fell 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), 6,022,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 million and a PE ratio of -6.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

In related news, insider Howard Digby 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th.

ImExHS Limited develops software solutions for running and managing radiology facilities in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and internationally. It offers Hiruko radiology information system (RIP) that manages the workflow in diagnostic imaging services; Hiruko picture archiving and communication system (PACS), a technologic platform that stores diagnostic images; Hiruko DictaPACS, a solutions for radiology centers; Hiruko TLRad tool used to interconnect with several radiology centers and view the images remotely, as well from mobile devices; and Hiruko MedBurner that automates the burning of CDs or DVDs.

