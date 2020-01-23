IMI (LON:IMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMI. Citigroup upgraded shares of IMI to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of IMI to an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,146.79 ($15.09).

Get IMI alerts:

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,159.50 ($15.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,174.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,052.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.