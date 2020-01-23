IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 310,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

