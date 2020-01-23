Indorse Token (IND) Price Down 32.7% This Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $97,049.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Gatecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.67 or 0.03010898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00125281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit, DDEX, COSS, IDEX, Liqui, RightBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

