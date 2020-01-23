Indus (ETR:INH) Shares Down 3.1%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Indus Holding AG (ETR:INH)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €37.00 ($43.02) and last traded at €37.00 ($43.02), approximately 16,935 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.20 ($44.42).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INH shares. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $918.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.00.

About Indus (ETR:INH)

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

