Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 165.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,844,235 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 4.6% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Infosys worth $179,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 18.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $4,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Infosys by 32.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 197,521 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Infosys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,515,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after buying an additional 318,989 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 475,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

