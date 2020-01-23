Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ingles Markets an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 48,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $876.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

