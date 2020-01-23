Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 304.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INOV. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

INOV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 1,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

