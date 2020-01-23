Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,364,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the previous session’s volume of 1,453,935 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.29.

INO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after buying an additional 335,356 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,860,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

