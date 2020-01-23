Insider Buying: ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) SVP Buys 750 Shares of Stock

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $479,983.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEARCA CMD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 372,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,600. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

