Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells 40,313 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $1,202,200.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. 1,534,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,791. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,392 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 157,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

