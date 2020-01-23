Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells 40,313 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $1,202,200.00.
- On Friday, November 1st, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40.
Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. 1,534,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,791. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.97.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,392 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 157,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
