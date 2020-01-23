Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adriel G. Lares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Adriel G. Lares sold 1,562 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,786.38.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.18. 1,449,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

