Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adriel G. Lares also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 18th, Adriel G. Lares sold 1,562 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,786.38.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.18. 1,449,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit