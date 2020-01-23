Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the chip maker on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Intel has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Intel has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intel to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Shares of INTC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 40,919,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.
In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
