Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the chip maker on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Intel has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Intel has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intel to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 40,919,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

