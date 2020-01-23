Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,867,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

