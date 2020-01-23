Intelsat (NYSE:I) Shares Down 5.3%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.66, approximately 5,587,647 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,389,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

I has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Intelsat alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $919.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter worth $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intelsat by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.