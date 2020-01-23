Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

IEX:IBKR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.24. 696,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,800. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $80.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

