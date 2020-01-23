International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) Stock Price Up 28.6%

International Thunderbird Gaming Corp. (OTCMKTS:THRSF) rose 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF)

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services.

