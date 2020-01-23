Interwest Venture Management Co. Makes New Investment in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE)

Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dare Bioscience comprises about 0.0% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned about 0.30% of Dare Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Dare Bioscience by 293.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Dare Bioscience stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,219. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Dare Bioscience Inc has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dare Bioscience Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

