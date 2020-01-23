Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.