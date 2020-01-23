Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,774,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,076,000 after purchasing an additional 528,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,872,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 187,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 387,948 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 253,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 864,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

